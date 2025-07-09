NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3545 1.3545 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3545 1.3545 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 168.50 169.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9513 2.8551 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1863 3.0850 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9350 2.9350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.25 15.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.30 102.53 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1723 1.1154 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 371.75 n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9500 3.9000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1850 3.9200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0800 10.0100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7225 7.9475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9845 5.6450

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6554 0.6483

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

