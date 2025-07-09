NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3545 1.3545 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3545
|1.3545
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|168.50
|169.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.9513
|2.8551
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.1863
|3.0850
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.9350
|2.9350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.25
|15.35
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|101.30
|102.53
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1723
|1.1154
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|371.75
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9500
|3.9000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1850
|3.9200
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.0800
|10.0100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7225
|7.9475
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.9845
|5.6450
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6554
|0.6483
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
