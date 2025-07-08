Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 8, 2025, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3545
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 168.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9487 2.9513
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1839 3.1863
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 2.9350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 15.25
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 101.30
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.1723
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 371.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 3.9500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 4.1850
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 10.0800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.7225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0970 4.9845

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6554

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up