NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3545 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 168.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9487 2.9513 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1839 3.1863 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 2.9350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 15.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 101.30 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.1723 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 371.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 3.9500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 4.1850 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 10.0800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.7225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0970 4.9845

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6554

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 79.000

