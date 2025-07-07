NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3680 1.3545 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3680 1.3545 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 167.50 168.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9654 2.9568 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2028 3.1944 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9350 2.9350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 15.65 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 104.82 104.15 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1939 1.1268 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 371.75 371.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.1200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1450 4.1775 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 264.60 n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3300 10.3500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7650 7.8225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5395 n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.1490 5.0970

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6692 0.6581

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.