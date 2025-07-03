Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 3, 2025, 4:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3680 1.3680
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 172.25 167.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0509 2.9654
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2871 3.2028
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9350 2.9350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 15.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 97.59 104.82
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1430 1.1939
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 371.75 371.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9900 4.1000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0400 4.1450
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 264.60 264.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1000 10.3300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8600 7.7650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5395 0.5395

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0480 5.1490

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6643 0.6692

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

