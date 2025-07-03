NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3680 1.3680 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3680 1.3680 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 172.25 167.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0509 2.9654 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2871 3.2028 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9350 2.9350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 15.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 97.59 104.82 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1430 1.1939 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 371.75 371.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9900 4.1000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0400 4.1450 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 264.60 264.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1000 10.3300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8600 7.7650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5395 0.5395

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0480 5.1490

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6643 0.6692

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.