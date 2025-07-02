NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3680 1.3680 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3680
|1.3680
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|172.00
|172.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.0839
|3.0509
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3183
|3.2871
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.9350
|2.9350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.60
|15.90
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|106.40
|97.59
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1011
|1.1430
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|360.75
|371.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0200
|3.9900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0250
|4.0400
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|264.60
|264.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.9800
|10.1000
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7825
|7.8600
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5395
|0.5395
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.0300
|5.0480
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6643
|0.6643
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
