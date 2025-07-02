NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3680 1.3680 Cheddar…

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3680 1.3680 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 172.00 172.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0839 3.0509 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3183 3.2871 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9350 2.9350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 15.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 106.40 97.59 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1011 1.1430 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 360.75 371.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0200 3.9900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0250 4.0400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 264.60 264.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9800 10.1000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7825 7.8600

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5395 0.5395

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0300 5.0480

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6643 0.6643

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

