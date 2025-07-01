NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3680 1.3680 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3680 1.3680 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.00 172.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1156 3.0839 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3438 3.3183 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9350 2.9350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.75 15.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 107.75 106.40 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2015 1.1011 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 360.75 360.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9900 4.0200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0525 4.0250 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 264.60 264.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0200 9.9800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0300 7.7825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5395 0.5395

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0685 5.0300

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6755 0.6643

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

