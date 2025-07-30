Whitestone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Whitestone Reit (WSR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second…

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, said it had funds from operations of $13.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5.1 million, or 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, posted revenue of $37.9 million in the period.

Whitestone expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.03 to $1.07 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSR

