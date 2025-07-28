Whirlpool: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of…

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $65 million.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $8 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.