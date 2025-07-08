Where to Order Cheap or Free Checks

With the rise of peer-to-peer payment systems such as PayPal, Venmo, Zelle and several others, there’s rarely a need to…

With the rise of peer-to-peer payment systems such as PayPal, Venmo, Zelle and several others, there’s rarely a need to write a check these days.

Even so, checks aren’t completely extinct yet. Maybe your landlord still prefers to receive rent payments the old-fashioned way. Perhaps you run a small business that handles many transactions in the form of checks. In any case, when your checkbook runs out, you might wonder how to get a new set without paying $30 or more. The good news is there are a variety of ways to order checks at a low cost — maybe even for free.

[Read: Best Checking Accounts.]

Banks and Credit Unions

Typically, you’ll find an order form for more checks within your checkbook. However, ordering checks through your bank is usually the most expensive option. The cost can be up to nearly 30 cents per check, depending on the bank and complexity of the order.

However, many banks and credit unions offer customers free checks. The following are a few examples of financial institutions that provide free checks.

Ally Bank

Standard checks are always free to customers. You can request new checks online or by calling the bank, and these usually arrive in seven to 10 business days. Only one set of checks can be ordered at a time. Ally also provides custom checks, which you can order by phone.

Bank of America

Preferred Rewards clients and certain account types qualify for free standard checks, as well as discounts on other check styles, which can be ordered through your online banking account.

Chase

The cost of checks through Chase Bank depends on your account type. Chase Sapphire Checking qualifies for free checks, as long as it’s a Chase design and you order directly through the bank.

Navy Federal Credit Union

All checking accounts at Navy Federal Credit Union come with free checks. You can shop the full catalog after logging into your online banking account, although you may have to pay for designs that don’t fall under the “Free Traditional Name Only Checks” option.

Wells Fargo

Certain accounts at Wells Fargo qualify for free checks. For instance, both the Premier Checking and Prime Checking accounts get free Wells Fargo Personal Wallet checks. You can order checks online or over the phone.

[Read: Best CD Rates.]

Online Printers

Ordering checks from a third-party service is often the most cost-effective method. Below is a closer look at some of the best places to order checks online.

Check Advantage

This online check manufacturer offers one of the largest selections of checks on the web, with options for personal and business checks, as well as accessories.

— Price: Starting at $18.35 for one box of 150 checks, plus free shipping on personal check orders.

— Variety: More than 2,500 designs for personal checks are available.

— Security: Checks come with several security features, including a microprinting logo, padlock icon and premium paper.

— Customer service: Check Advantage offers a guarantee that orders will arrive on time, mistake-free, and will always work at your bank and stores. Standard orders can arrive as soon as three business days.

Check Gallery

Check Gallery is an Earth-friendly check printer that produces personal and business checks. It offers many exclusive designs that support causes including animals, environmental protection and various charities. It also allows you to create custom photo checks.

— Price: Starting at $22.44 for one box of 80 checks.

— Variety: 84 design categories are available.

— Security: Checks contain several security features, including a microprint signature line, chemical and erasure protection and a security screen on the back.

— Customer service: Checks are printed within 15 business days, with expedited options available.

Vistaprint

Online custom printing company Vistaprint allows you to order checks online for less. Choose from hundreds of designs or customize your own. The cost of shipping depends on the order total and shipping speed.

— Price: Starting at $11.99 for 100 checks.

— Variety: Because you can customize your checks with just about any image, there are essentially endless design options.

— Security: All Vistaprint checks have the padlock icon located on the front, signifying that they meet the security specifications recommended by the Check Payment Systems Association.

— Customer service: Vistaprint says that if you aren’t satisfied with your order, it will remedy the situation, from reprinting to issuing a refund.

Major Retailers

Costco

If you’re a member of warehouse club Costco, you can order discounted checks printed by Harland Clarke. Ordering checks through Costco costs about half as much compared with typical bank pricing, and standard shipping is free. Executive members can also save an extra 20%.

— Price: Starting at $19.94 for 200 checks.

— Variety: There are hundreds of designs, including National Parks, ASPCA and Spirit of America, as well as classic Elite Checks, proprietor checks and blue safety personal checks.

— Security: All checks come with security features. However, Costco also offers high-security checks that come with features such as 3D holograms and heat-reactive ink.

— Customer service: Products typically ship within 12 to 15 business days, with expedited options available. Phone representatives are available to assist with the ordering process.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club also enables customers to order checks online. It offers personal checks and business checks ranging from basic to designer prints.

— Price: Starting at $19.29 for a total of 400 checks.

— Variety: Nearly 300 personal check designs.

— Security: Sam’s Club checks include safety features such as a padlock icon and chemically sensitive paper.

— Customer service: Checks arrive within 10 to 12 business days. Expedited and second-day delivery are also available.

Walmart

Walmart offers its own check printing service at Walmartchecks.com. You can order personal checks with hundreds of design options, as well as business checks. Walmart also offers custom checks through its photo checks service.

— Price: Starting at $10.99 for one pack of 120 checks.

— Variety: More than 300 personal check designs.

— Security: Walmart offers high-security checks, backed by CheckSafe, which protects against fraudulent use of your checks for an additional $2.00 per pack. If an issue arises, the company has check fraud specialists who will work with your bank and merchants.

— Customer service: Checks should arrive within 12 business days after Walmart receives your order.

[Read: Best Savings Accounts.]

Can You Print Your Own Checks?

It is possible to print checks yourself using specialized software for formatting checks, such as QuickBooks, and check stock paper that’s designed to prevent your checks from being copied or altered.

It’s important to include certain key information in the check design. You must also print in magnetic ink using MICR font. Some banks may charge fees to process checks that don’t contain magnetic ink, or reject them altogether. However, this isn’t an issue for mobile check deposits. Even so, it’s better to err on the side of caution.

When deciding whether to order checks or print them on your own, it’s important to compare costs. If you can, evaluate each option based on the cost per check so you can compare apples to apples. And don’t forget to factor in your time spent — that’s valuable, too.

What Do You Need on Your Checks?

As mentioned, having the right information on your checks is crucial. For banks to know how to process and pay out a check, there are certain key details you want to ensure are printed and legible, including the bank routing number, account number and check number.

It’s important to note that the bank routing information on your deposit form may differ from what goes on the check. So be sure to verify that information.

More from U.S. News

5 Benefits of Having a Savings Account

How to Get Overdraft Fees Waived

10 Things to Know About Credit Unions

Where to Order Cheap or Free Checks originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/09/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.