When to Flag Questions on the LSAT

The LSAT is a thorny and disorienting test. Since the questions mostly tend to get more difficult later in each section, it seems natural to tackle each question fully before moving on.

However, you lose precious time every time you hesitate, stumped by a hard question. As you run short on time and energy, your brain will burn out just when you need it most.

There’s a better way. Approach the LSAT methodically. Flag questions to avoid decision paralysis and advance at a steady pace.

It’s a Mistake to Fear Flagging

Test-takers too often avoid flagging questions either because they are unfamiliar with it, they think it will slow them down or they treat it like giving up. Let’s take on each objection in turn.

Flagging questions is easy on the digital LSAT. Just press a button next to a question to flag it for easy retrieval from the navigation bar. You may flag questions whether or not you have answered them.

Before taking the test, familiarize yourself with its interface using the free simulated LSAT environment online provided by the Law School Admission Council, which administers the LSAT.

Flagging questions strategically will save time overall, compared to agonizing over difficult questions. Even if you work on a question and come back to it later, you won’t have to start from scratch. Indeed, a fresh look may help you make a breakthrough.

Finally, flagging questions allows you to reach the end of the test with time to spare, which you can use to answer the questions you flagged. Don’t think of flagging a question as raising a white flag of surrender –think of it as marking a question for later completion.

How to Flag Questions Effectively

Three strategies will turn flagging questions into a simple but powerful tool:

— Approach the LSAT in the order of your choice.

— Maintain a steady pace.

— Batch question types for efficiency.

Approach the LSAT in the Order of Your Choice

If a question throws you for a loop, it’s best to save it for later. For example, it may be hard to know how much time to devote to untangling a dense passage about science and technology. Once you’ve reached the end of the section, it’s easier to make this call.

By then, you will know exactly how much time you can spare. With less pressure and less uncertainty, you can focus more easily. And if time runs out, then any unanswered questions were those you decided to deprioritize.

Maintain a Steady Pace

The LSAT is stressful and taxing, like a sport. Like a well-paced runner, hitting your stride will help you feel in flow. Then, anxieties and discomfort fade away as you confidently complete one question after another.

In contrast, a tough, demoralizing question will leave you drained and distracted. When you’re rattled, you’re liable to make sloppy mistakes.

If you want proof of this, go over your practice test results. If you find, like most test-takers, that your wrong answers tend to occur in clusters, that’s a sign you hit a rough patch.

So, if you sense that a question is throwing you off your game, save it for later.

Batch Question Types for Efficiency

Even questions that aren’t difficult may be worth flagging and saving for the end.

For example, consider parallel reasoning questions on the logical reasoning section, which ask you to find the answer choice that most closely mirrors the logic of a given statement. Such questions may seem unfamiliar at first, but they get easier with practice as you learn similarities to look for between different arguments.

Even if such questions are not as daunting as they first seem, they require a different approach than other logical reasoning questions. Flag them and save them for the end, when you can give them undivided attention and answer them together with consistent technique. That’s easier on your brain than switching gears mid-test.

Ultimately, remember that every question has equal weight. Take them on in the order that works best for you, and incorporate this approach into your study strategy.

On a fast-paced test that offers you little relief, flagging is your friend.

