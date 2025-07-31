What Is the Capital One Duo?

Different credit cards offer bonus rewards in various categories, but you’re unlikely to find one single card that aligns perfectly…

Different credit cards offer bonus rewards in various categories, but you’re unlikely to find one single card that aligns perfectly with your complete monthly spending. However, combining the earning power of multiple cards enables you to maximize rewards on every purchase.

The Capital One Duo pairs the 3% bonus categories of the Savor with the unlimited miles earning of the Venture cards. Learn more about the Capital One Duo, including which cards to choose and how to earn miles.

Which Cards Are Included in the Capital One Duo?

Capital One has multiple rewards credit cards, but people looking to maximize their rewards should focus on just a few to use the Capital One Duo strategy.

The first card you’ll need is the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card. This card earns unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target), dining, entertainment and select streaming services, plus 1% cash back on all other purchases. Plus, you don’t need to worry about earning enough rewards to justify an annual fee, since there isn’t one.

Recently, Capital One introduced the ability to convert cash back rewards into miles on certain cards. This opens up a world of opportunity to maximize the value of your rewards.

You have three choices when it comes to pairing a card with your Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card. Each Venture card has a different earning structure, benefits and fees to match your budget and spending style:

— Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card – This luxury travel credit card earns unlimited 10 miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 5 miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel and 2 miles on all other purchases. Although it has a $395 annual fee, it comes with a $300 travel credit and 10,000-mile anniversary bonus that offset the cost. Cardholders also receive complimentary airport lounge access, Premier and Lifestyle Collection benefits, among other benefits.

— Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card – The Venture Card is a solid travel card that earns 2 miles on all purchases and 5 miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. It includes a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit of up to $120, among other benefits. It has a $95 annual fee.

— Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card – The VentureOne allows travelers to earn flexible rewards without paying an annual fee. You’ll earn 5 miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 1.25 miles on all other purchases. The card also includes a 0% introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, then 19.24% to 29.24% (variable) based on your creditworthiness.

[SEE: Best Capital One Credit Cards]

Pros and Cons of the Capital One Duo

Using the Capital One Duo strategy provides numerous benefits, but it has some disadvantages.

Pros

— Maximize rewards. With this strategy, one card offers bonus rewards in select categories, while the other has an elevated base rate on all purchases.

— No-annual-fee option. Unlike the AmEx Trifecta or Chase Trifecta, you have the option of creating a Capital One Duo that requires zero annual fees.

— Flexible redemption. By combining the power of two Capital One cards, you can turn your cash back rewards from the Savor into flexible miles with more redemption options. Transferring miles to airline and hotel partners typically provides the most valuable redemption options for these rewards.

Cons

— Juggling multiple cards. This strategy requires that you have and manage two Capital One credit card accounts. If you miss a payment on either card, it can impact your credit for years.

— Annual fee required for better benefits. To maximize your rewards earning, you’ll need to use one of the Venture cards that charges an annual fee. Annual fees reduce the value of the rewards you earn and may encourage more spending to offset that amount.

— Lesser-known transfer partners. While Capital One has more than 15 transfer partners, many of these reward programs are not as well known to U.S. travelers, which can be intimidating to some.

[READ: How to Maximize Points With the Chase Trifecta]

[READ: How to Maximize Points With the AmEx Trifecta]

How to Maximize Miles

Having the Capital One Duo is all about maximizing the value of your rewards when earning and redeeming miles. Follow these tips to get the most out of your miles.

Earning Miles

The Capital One Duo helps people maximize miles on every purchase by using the more advantageous card for every purchase. With the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card, your everyday spending purchases like dining, groceries, entertainment and streaming will all earn 3% back.

Julia Menez, a points strategy coach and podcaster at Geobreeze Travel, reminds cardholders, “The (Savor) card also offers 8% back on Capital One Entertainment purchases,” which includes tickets to concerts, sporting events and more. Menez also recommends using a free app like CardPointers to help you decide which card to purchase with in order to maximize rewards.

Everything beyond those types of purchases can then go on one of the Venture cards to earn elevated rewards on non-bonus category spending. With these cards, you’ll earn either 1.25 or 2 miles on every dollar you spend, depending on which card you have.

[Read: Best Rewards Credit Cards.]

Spending Miles

Capital One miles can be redeemed in numerous ways, but not all of them offer the same value. Here are a few ways to maximize the value of your miles when redeeming rewards.

— Covering previous travel purchases. You can use miles to cover travel purchases up to 90 days after the transaction date. This allows you to book travel now, and then earn more miles toward paying some or all of the travel cost with your rewards.

— Booking travel. Travel reservations can be booked through the Capital One Travel portal using your miles. The portal offers numerous guarantees to ensure that you’re getting the best price on your trip.

— Transfer partners. Capital One has more than 15 airline and hotel partner programs where you can transfer miles to book award flights and hotel rooms. These transfers combine with your existing miles and points in those programs.

“The key about the Capital One Duo is that it demonstrates the practicality of using two cards in tandem, one for enhanced earning, the other for enhanced redemptions,” says Kyle Stewart, director of Scott & Thomas Travel Personalized.

[READ: Cash Back vs. Travel Rewards: How to Choose Which Is Better for You]

Who Should Consider the Capital One Duo?

The Capital One Duo is an excellent option for travelers who want to maximize rewards on all of their spending. Capital One offers three Venture cards you can pair with the Savor Card based on your budget, travel style and spending habits. With this strategy, you’ll earn 5 or 10 miles on travel booked through Capital One Travel, depending on your Venture card; 3% cash back on groceries, dining, entertainment and select streaming services; and up to 2 miles on all other purchases.

More from U.S. News

Which Credit Cards Can Get You Airport Lounge Access?

Best Credit Cards for a Disney Vacation

Which American Express Platinum Card Is Best?

What Is the Capital One Duo? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/01/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.