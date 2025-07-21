What Are Mood Disorders in Children?

You’ve probably seen a child have a tantrum when their favorite toy was taken away or a teen who got…

You’ve probably seen a child have a tantrum when their favorite toy was taken away or a teen who got moody after friendship drama. But how much moodiness is normal, and at what point could a child or teen’s behavior actually be a mood disorder?

It’s important to know when your child or teen may have a mood disorder so that you can get them the help they need, and so you can get support and counseling for yourself and others in your family.

Types of Mood Disorders in Children

There are several types of mood disorders that affect children, teens or adults. They include:

— Bipolar 1 or bipolar 2 disorder, both of which feature extreme mood swings

— Depression, also called major depressive disorder, which is characterized by chronic sadness and hopelessness

— Persistent depressive disorder, which is a depression or irritable mood that lasts more than a year

— Disruptive mood dysregulation disorder, or persistent anger and irritation over a year or longer

— Premenstrual dysphoric disorder, a form of premenstrual syndrome with severe mood swings

Symptoms of Mood Disorders in Children and Teens

What’s tricky is that it’s not unusual for kids or teens to feel moody. The difference is that when it’s a mood disorder, these feelings last longer and tend to be more severe.

“Generally, moodiness in children is often related to being overtired, hungry, overstimulated with activity, hormonal fluctuations or disappointment with being told no,” says Sarah Groff, a psychologist in Mooresville, North Carolina. “This type of moodiness doesn’t generally linger and often, attention can be quickly redirected and their attitude reset.”

Here’s how the symptoms of a mood disorder differ from run-of-the-mill moodiness:

— Having a hard time keeping up with daily routines and tasks, like schoolwork

— Problems occurring in multiple settings, including the community, home and school

— Temper tantrums that aren’t age-appropriate

— Defiance or disobedience

— Feeling moody or grouchy more days than not

— Extreme mood swings

— Suicidal ideation

— Aggressive or impulsive behavior

— Consistent irritability

The symptoms above may differ depending on the exact mood disorder.

Length and intensity of mood disorder symptoms

With any mood disorder, the duration of symptoms will be telling. When it’s a disorder, the symptoms are more likely to last a few weeks or months versus hours or days.

“It’s also the intensity of the symptoms,” says Mary Oborski, a licensed clinical social worker in Fairfax County, Virginia, who is part of a crisis response team that works with individuals who are grieving or have experienced trauma. “A teen who is situationally moody because they have extra homework one week or friend drama is very different than someone feeling depressed, who has no interest in doing anything they would normally enjoy day after day.”

There may be some differences in mood disorder symptoms for children versus teens. For instance, children are more prone to tantrums or outbursts, as they have a harder time regulating emotions, says licensed clinical psychologist Annie M. Varvaryan of Couch Conversations Psychotherapy and Counseling in Los Angeles.

Children also may be more likely to have physical complaints like a headache or stomachache since they don’t have the words to share what they’re feeling.

Teens, on the other hand, may withdraw and isolate from their peers, depending on the type of mood disorder.

Causes of Mood Disorders in Children

Causes of a mood disorder in children or teens include:

— A family history of mood disorders

— Environmental stressors

— Having a chronic illness

— Traumatic experiences like abuse, bullying, neglect or difficult family situations like death or a divorce

Diagnosing Mood Disorders in Children

Sometimes, a parent will recognize that their child or teen could have a mood disorder. It’s even possible for a teenager to flag their own symptoms. Other times, a school counselor or teacher may let the parent know about certain behaviors associated with a mood disorder.

Many parents will start with the child or teen’s pediatrician. If needed, the pediatrician will then refer the family to a mental health professional, like a psychologist, psychiatrist or social worker. “They can diagnose your child after gathering a history and looking for certain behaviors through several interviews and sessions,” Oborski says.

Mental health professionals will use the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders-5, or DSM-5, a compendium of mental health conditions and brain-related disorders, to make the right diagnosis.

Treatment for Childhood Mood Disorders

A child or teen with a mood disorder may use talk therapy and/or medication for treatment. Often, a combination of the two is helpful.

Talk therapy

Talk therapy involves speaking with a mental health professional.

“Many times, parents are reluctant to have their child take medication and are often agreeable to have the child engage in counseling to see if this will help alleviate symptoms,” Oborski says.

There are different types of talk therapy, including the commonly used approach of cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT.

“CBT is very effective in treating mood disorders as it teaches children and adolescents coping skills for managing their thoughts and emotions, with fewer disruptive and damaging behaviors,” Groff says.

Talk therapy for family members, either individually or as a family, also can be helpful so that they can better understand and support their loved one.

Taking part in group therapy (in person or online) may also be helpful.

Medication

Medication to help a mood disorder in children or teens can be effective, but it’s not always necessary.

If there’s a chemical imbalance that contributes to the way the brain processes things, it may be needed, Groff says. Examples of medication types that may be used for a mood disorder include:

— Anti-anxiety medications

— Antidepressants

— Antipsychotics

— Mood stabilizers

Medications aren’t always needed, and treatment will depend on other circumstances surrounding the child’s life. For instance, a teen who is depressed and struggling with social isolation and low self-esteem but is open to joining a social group or other enjoyable activity along with counseling may be OK without medication. But for a teen refusing to participate in anything and struggling to even attend school, both counseling and medication support may be required.

“Another thing to look at is family history,” Oborski says. “If Mom or Dad or siblings have a diagnosed mood disorder and their symptoms get in the way of their quality of life, then a family may be more likely to use medication to help alleviate symptoms sooner rather than later.

Sometimes, medication may be used at the initial stages when emotions are heightened and then can be reduced over time, Varvaryan says. Some mood disorders, like bipolar disorder, may require lifelong medication use.

Tips for Parents

Living with a child who has a mood disorder is challenging.

“Parents should give themselves grace because it’s not easy dealing with a child or teen with a mood disorder,” Oborski says.

Here are a few tips to help you manage living with a child who has a mood disorder:

— Seek therapy for yourself

— Advocate for your child at school

— Set boundaries

— Seek support

— Don’t rush to solve all their problems

— Take breaks

Seek therapy for yourself

This provides you with an outlet to process your emotions and share what’s happening with someone who’s impartial. Therapy also serves as an education for you regarding coping skills, boundaries and appropriate responses, Groff says.

Siblings or other family members also may benefit from therapy.

Advocate for your child at school

Depending on your child’s needs, it could be useful to work with the school to develop a 504 plan or an individual education plan (IEP) to provide more support.

Set boundaries

Even if your child is diagnosed with a mood disorder, that doesn’t mean they get to step all over you or others in the family.

“Don’t be afraid to set healthy boundaries around what’s appropriate behavior at home, and be open to reevaluating these boundaries and expectations as your child grows and becomes stabilized,” Groff advises.

Seek support

Don’t be shy about engaging teachers, school administrators or coaches to bring them into the loop, keep tabs on your child’s behavior and strategize ways to help your child.

Don’t rush to solve all of their problems

While it’s important to support your child or teen living with a mood disorder, that doesn’t mean you need to solve every problem that comes up in their life. “Parents should instead focus on meaningful support, such as active listening or encouraging them to figure out issues on their own, which could be very empowering,” Varvaryan says.

Take breaks

Find times when you can get away from the intensity, whether that means finding a babysitter or family members who can step in sometimes so you and/or a partner can get a break.

When to Seek Emergency Help

There may be times when a child with a mood disorder needs emergency help. This includes when your child or teen has the following behaviors:

— Aggressive outbursts

— Hallucinations or a disconnect from reality

— Substance abuse

— Suicidal ideation

— Harming themselves or others or wanting to

If your child or teen shows these behaviors, take them to a local emergency room so they can help make a plan for next steps. Or, if there’s one available in your community, you can start with a mobile crisis unit that will work with the family to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations.

The 988 lifeline (call 9-8-8) is a suicide and crisis lifeline available 24/7 by phone, text or chat to help those who are struggling as well.

If you’re unsure if your child or teen’s behavior requires an urgent visit, check in with their therapist or pediatrician for guidance.

