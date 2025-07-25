Weyerhaeuser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $87 million. The Seattle-based…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $87 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

