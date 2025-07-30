Western Digital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $282 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.89 billion, or $5.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Western Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.39 to $1.69.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.