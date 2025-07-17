Western Alliance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $230.4 million. The bank,…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $230.4 million.

The bank, based in Phoenix, said it had earnings of $2.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $856.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $848.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAL

