WesBanco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.4 million. The…

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.4 million.

The Wheeling, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $380.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $260.7 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.