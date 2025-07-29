Werner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $44.1…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $44.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The transportation company posted revenue of $753.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $736.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WERN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WERN

