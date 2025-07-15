Wells Fargo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.49…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.49 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had earnings of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $30.43 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.82 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.