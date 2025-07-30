WEC Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $245.4 million.…

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period.

WEC Energy expects full-year earnings to be $5.17 to $5.27 per share.

