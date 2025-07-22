Weatherford: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $136 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $136 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The oilfield service company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

