Waystar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $32.2 million.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The health care payments software maker posted revenue of $270.7 million in the period.

Waystar expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.36 to $1.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion.

