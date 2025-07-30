Watsco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $183.6 million. The Miami-based…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $183.6 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $4.52 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.84 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.