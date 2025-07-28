Waste Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $726 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $726 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $6.43 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.34 billion.

