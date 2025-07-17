WaFd: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $62 million. The…

The bank, based in Seattle, said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $350 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $186.3 million, also topping Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAFD

