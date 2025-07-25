Wabtec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $336 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $336 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.77 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.55 to $9.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.93 billion to $11.23 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAB

