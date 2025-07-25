Wabash: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Friday reported a loss of $9.6 million…

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Friday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $458.8 million in the period.

Wabash expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.30 per share to a loss of $1 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.6 billion.

