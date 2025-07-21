W.R. Berkley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $401.3 million.…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $401.3 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.64 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.