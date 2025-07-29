W.P. Carey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

NEW YORK (AP) — W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $282.7 million, or $1.28 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.23 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $51.2 million, or 23 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $430.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $384.5 million.

W.P. Carey expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.87 to $4.95 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WPC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.