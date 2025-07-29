Visa: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $5.27…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $5.27 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $2.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.98 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $10.17 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.87 billion.

