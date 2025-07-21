Viewpoint: The Reagan Building was built as a symbol of U.S. engagement. Let’s keep it that way.

President Donald Trump’s announcement that FBI Headquarters will remain in D.C. is to be applauded. Its new location, the Ronald…

President Donald Trump’s announcement that FBI Headquarters will remain in D.C. is to be applauded. Its new location, the Ronald Reagan Building, should be reconsidered.

The Ronald Reagan Building and International and Cultural Trade Center is not just another federal building. It is a very special building with a special purpose. The building completed the development of the Federal Triangle (Mellon Plan), and it was intended to house federal and private organizations focused on international trade and global relations as well as to host conferences, trade shows and cultural events that foster global engagement.

On signing the bill creating the building, President Ronald Reagan’s emphasis was on making the center a symbol and engine of America’s engagement with the world, promoting both economic and cultural ties as essential elements of national strength and global leadership.

The building is an architectural triumph, the result of a world-class competition, fulfilling that intent…