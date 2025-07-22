Live Radio
Vicor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 22, 2025, 4:17 PM

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Vicor Corp. (VICR) on Tuesday reported net income of $41.2 million in its second quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share.

The modular power components company posted revenue of $141 million in the period.

