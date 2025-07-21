Verizon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $5 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $5 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $34.5 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.58 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VZ

