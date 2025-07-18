Live Radio
Veritex Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 18, 2025, 7:14 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $30.9 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $188.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $109.8 million, which missed Street forecasts.

