Verisk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $253.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.81. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.88 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The insurance data provider posted revenue of $772.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $768.5 million.

Verisk expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.09 billion to $3.13 billion.

