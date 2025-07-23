Veris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) on Wednesday reported a key measure…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, said it had funds from operations of $17.8 million, or 17 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 14 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $10.9 million, or 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, posted revenue of $75.9 million in the period.

Veris expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 63 cents to 64 cents per share.

