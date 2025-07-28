Veralto: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $222 million. On…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $222 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The water and product quality services provider posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Veralto expects its per-share earnings to range from 91 cents to 95 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.72 to $3.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLTO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.