Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Vanda: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Vanda: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2025, 7:41 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $52.6 million in the period.

Vanda expects full-year revenue in the range of $210 million to $250 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNDA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up