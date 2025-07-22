Valmont: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $4.88 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.72 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Valmont expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.50 to $19.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.2 billion.

