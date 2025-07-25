Valley National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Valley National Bancorp (VLY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $133.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Valley National Bancorp (VLY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $133.2 million.

The bank, based in New York, said it had earnings of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The holding company for Valley National Bank posted revenue of $867.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $496.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $493.2 million.

