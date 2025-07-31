Utz Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.…

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $366.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $359.8 million.

