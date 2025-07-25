Utah Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $3 million…

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $3 million in its second quarter.

The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $10 million in the period.

