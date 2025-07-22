USANA Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported net income…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.7 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $235.8 million in the period.

