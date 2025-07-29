UPS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 29, 2025, 6:10 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.28 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $21.22 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.85 billion.

