Unum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $335.6 million.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, came to $2.07 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.38 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.32 billion.

Unum expects full-year earnings to be $8.50 per share.

