Universal Health Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 28, 2025, 4:25 PM

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $353.2 million.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $5.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $5.35 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.85 per share.

The hospital and health facility operator posted revenue of $4.28 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.22 billion.

