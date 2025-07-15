Unity Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.5 million in its second quarter.
The bank, based in Clinton, New Jersey, said it had earnings of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.20 per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $48.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts.
