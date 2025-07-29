UnitedHealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.41 billion.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $3.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $4.08 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.84 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $111.62 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.55 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings to be $16 per share, with revenue in the range of $344 billion to $345.5 billion.

