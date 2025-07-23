United Rentals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $622…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $622 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $9.59. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, came to $10.47 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.54 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.91 billion.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $15.8 billion to $16.1 billion.

