United: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $973 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $973 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.97. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.87 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.86 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $15.24 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.36 billion.

United expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $11 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.