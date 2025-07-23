United Community Banks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $78.7…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $78.7 million.

The bank, based in Greenville, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $382.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $260.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

